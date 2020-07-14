Advertisement

Motorist bound over on murder charge in death of man run down in park

Credit: Derek Seifert / U.S. Air Force
Credit: Derek Seifert / U.S. Air Force (KKTV)
By Steve Fry
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 41-year-old man was running across an open field when a sports car struck him from behind, fatally injuring him, witnesses testified Tuesday during the preliminary hearing of Chad Thomas Cuevas, 52.

Cuevas was bound over on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Emerson D. Downing, 41, of Topeka.

Downing died of "blunt force injuries" to his head and neck during the homicide, which is death "at the hands of another," forensic pathologist Tiffany Hollenbeck testified during Cuevas' preliminary hearing.

Hollenbeck did the autopsy on Downing at the Shawnee County Coroner's Office. Downing died on February 17.

Downing suffered a dislocation of his brain stem, Hollenbeck testified. "It was a significant dislocation," Hollenbeck testified.

Surveillance video at Kansas Power Train, a nearby North Topeka business, showed a black sports "car running over a person" and chasing other people across a field, according to Charles Stover, a business employee.

Another Power Train employee, Daniel Canady, testified he heard someone yell, " 'You gonna (epithet) die today!' I witnessed a black car run over a gentleman. It did not appear to brake," Canady said.

The car "hopped" when it struck Downing, he said.

Downing was fatally injured in Curtis Memorial Park in North Topeka.

Witness Levi Brecheisen testified he saw four people being chased by a black sports car.

One man, Downing, "was compressed into the ground substantially," Brecheisen said.

When the black car was recovered by the Kansas Highway Patrol and Topeka Police Department just south of I-70 at Emland and Gage, officers found grass and mud inside the car in the driver and passenger area, Police Detective Tim Noonan testified. Noonan is retired.

Cuevas will be arraigned at 11 a.m. on August 14 before Shawnee County District Court Nancy Parrish. A date for Cuevas' trial hasn't been scheduled.

On Tuesday, Topeka police identified Topeka's first murder victim in 2020 as Emerson D. Downing, 41, of Topeka.

Emerson was killed when he was struck in a hit-and-run incident in a North Topeka park on Monday.

On Tuesday, Shawnee County District Court Judge Penny Moylan set the bond of Cuevas, 51, at $1 million professional surety or cash.

Cuevas next is to appear in district court on June 3. If the district attorney’s office files charges in the Emerson slaying, Cuevas’s hearing would be rescheduled to a sooner date.

Cuevas told the judge he intends to retain his own defense attorney.

A court official said Cuevas has a criminal history including making a terroristic threat, driving under the influence of alcohol, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Topeka Police say witnesses heard an argument just after 1 p.m. Monday and called authorities.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said witnesses then saw a vehicle run over Downing, and take off on Topeka Blvd. Downing was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.

The incident occurred near the Soldier Trail in the 1500 block of N.W. Tyler. Munoz said the people were not on the paved walking path itself, but rather in an area used to make their own way between the trail and local streets and alleys, both on foot and by car or bicycle.

Police found Cuevas a short time after the incident near S.W. Emland Dr. and Gage Blvd., which is south of I-70.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Board of Education reviews guidelines school districts can use when reopening

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The state Board of Education Tuesday got a look at guidelines from almost one thousand Kansas teachers, healthcare workers and community members on how schools can operate safely amid COVID-19 concerns.

News

Black bears appearing in Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Black bears have been sighted in southeast Kansas.

News

DA charges Watkins with voter fraud

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faces criminal charges of voter fraud.

Local

Advisors Excel renovation complete at Gage Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
After more than a year of demolition and designing, the Advisors Excel campus at Gage Center is officially renovated and open for its employees.

Latest News

News

KC Freedom Project hosts rally outside Douglas Co. Courthouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The KC Freedom Project will host a rally outside the Douglas County Courthouse.

News

16 schools join Apollo II cohort

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has announced the names of 16 schools joining the Apollo II cohort.

News

Ft. Riley sets change of command for July 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley sets garrison change of command for July 16.

News

Kansas to see over $6 million in federal funding to respond to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly announces over $6 million in federal funding coming to Kansas to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in cervid herd in Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed in a captive cervid herd in Kansas.

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly extends relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly announces an executive order extending relief to motor carriers during the COVID-19 pandemic.