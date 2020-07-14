Manhattan USD 383 releases reopening plan for fall 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Unified School District 383 has released its reopening plan for the fall of 2020.

Manhattan Unified School District 383 says it has officially released its reopening plan for the fall of 2020 and will present draft one of the Reopening Planning Teams plan from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

The School District says last week’s letter to families and staff included healthy operation components of the plan from child nutrition, transportation and nursing services, however, the July 14 letter will introduce aspects of the learning environment and a reminder that student registration will still occur later in July.

USD 383 says it recognizes the degree to which people are comfortable returning to school buildings is influenced by the interaction of a number of different factors such as prevalence, severity and trend of COVID-19 within the region, the extent of precautionary measures taken by the district and medical condition of students.

USD 383 says it is committed to providing a choice to parents on how each of their children will be educated during the upcoming school year. The two choices for Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 students will be either remote learning or onsite learning.

The District says when a parent chooses Remote Learning they will be indicating a desire to have all learning via internet access without the need to enter a school building. It says instruction will be provided by certified teaching professionals from USD 383 using district curriculum and materials. According to the District, it is still important to note that Remote Learning will have a higher degree of accountability on the part of both the district and the family.

The District says with Onsite Learning the option indicates a desire for the child to receive instruction in a school building, with an understanding the school district may need to make adjustments during the year in response to evolving COVID-19 conditions.

USD 383 says if health circumstances worsen it has created two Contingency Plans that could be initiated at any point during the school year. The plans are as follows:

Hybrid Learning If there becomes a need to reduce the number of students physically attending school at the same time, USD 383 may implement a Hybrid Learning model in which students will still be educated in the school building, but the amount of time in the school will be reduced and elements of Remote Learning will be implemented along with Onsite Learning.

All Distance Learning If COVID-19 conditions warrant the closure of school buildings, USD 383 may transition to All Distance Learning which means K-12 students will receive instruction online until school buildings can safely reopen.



USD 383 says it knows Remote Learning will be available to start the school year and it tentatively plans on the Onsite Learning option, however, the decision about which option will be in effect when schools open will be made closer tot he start date, after factors including input form Riley County Health Departement, are given careful consideration.

USD 383 says it understands the information given is not enough to allow parents to make an informed decision, so more information will be provided on Friday, July 17, on each option.

The District says it is also reminding parents and guardians that online registration for the upcoming school year opens Monday, July 20, and is the preferred method of registering students. Parents and guardians will be asked to identify which instructional delivery option they prefer for each of their children which will help schools prepare for the start of the year.

The District says central registration will be held Friday, July 24, at Manhattan High School West Campus from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all participants will be required to wear a face-covering and answer health-related questions as they enter the building.

For more information on the USD 383 plan to reopen for Fall 2020 visit the USD 383 website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.