KDOT closes US-24/N. Topeka Blvd. interchange ramps

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will close US-24/N. Topeka Blvd. interchange ramps one at a time to add rock to the shoulders of the road.

KDOT says the project will take place on Friday, July 17, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

KDOT says only one ramp at a time will be closed but alternate routes or extra time should be planned for this project.

