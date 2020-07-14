Advertisement

KDOT closes US-24/N. Topeka Blvd. interchange ramps

(KGWN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT will close US-24/N. Topeka Blvd. interchange ramps one at a time to add rock to shoulders.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will close US-24/N. Topeka Blvd. interchange ramps one at a time to add rock to the shoulders of the road.

KDOT says the project will take place on Friday, July 17, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

KDOT says only one ramp at a time will be closed but alternate routes or extra time should be planned for this project.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 9 new positive COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries overnight

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County sees 9 new positive cases since the Monday, July 12, report and 26 more recoveries.

News

Kansas Co. provides bio-security in the COVID-19 era

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Lenexa-based company has launched a product line providing extra biosecurity for schools, businesses and community organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

KCC order requests transparency from AECOM, justification of redacted rate study report

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered transparency fro AECOM and justification of their redaction of the electric rate study report.

News

Patrick Mahomes joins NFL conversation on race

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the appearance of Patrick Mahomes in an NFL player video condemning racial injustice was a key factor in his swift response.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Hot and humid this afternoon, storms tonight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Monitoring a storm chance tonight

News

Fillmore St. closes in Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fillmore St. between 8th and 9th to close in Topeka.

Crime

Topeka Police investigate two late night robberies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department says there were two separate robbery incidents around 10 p.m. on Monday, July 13.

News

Accenture has positive impact on Kansas Department of Labor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly shares updates with Kansans on call center representatives and virtual assistants within the Kansas Department of Labor.

Coronavirus

Capper Foundation announces new COVID-19 detailing for cars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Capper Foundation has implemented a new COVID-19 fogging service to their auto detailing program.

News

Two found slain early Tuesday in home near downtown Topeka

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two people were shot and killed early Tuesday at a home at 512 S.W. 5th.