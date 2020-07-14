Advertisement

Kansas to see over $6 million in federal funding to respond to COVID-19

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announces over $6 million in federal funding coming to Kansas to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Laura Kelly says $6,202,603 in grant awards to state and local jurisdictions in preventing, preparing for and responding to the coronavirus, as well as funds to support families impacted by domestic violence.

“My administration continues to work to ensure Kansans and the communities impacted by COVID-19 have the resources they need to fight the spread of the virus,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These grants are thorough and purposeful examples of how we can direct funds across the state, especially to some of our possibly overlooked areas in need. We know domestic violence is an issue that has been amplified by the pandemic, and this funding will provide support services to those who need them the most.”

Governor Kelly says the grant awards for the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance and the Federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program provide funds to state and local jurisdictions in preventing, preparing for and responding to the coronavirus. She says allowable purchases include overtime, equipment, hiring, supplies, training, travel expenses and addressing the medical needs of incarcerated inmates.

According to the Governor, the CESF Program is authorized by Division B of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Act and is supplemental to the $1.25 billion Kansas received through the Coronavirus Relief Fund authorized by the same legislation.

Kelly says only the State Administering Agency that applied under the Federal Fiscal Year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program is eligible to apply for the state allocation of CESF funding. She says a total of $5,912,074 was awarded to 30 state and local agencies as follows:

  • Barton - Barton County $102,356
  • Bourbon - Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office $113,454
  • Bourbon - City of Fort Scott $12,201
  • Cherokee - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office $52,175
  • Coffey - City of LeRoy $14,094
  • Coffey - Coffey County Sheriff’s Office $46,075
  • Crawford - Crawford County Sheriff’s Office $16,268
  • Ellsworth - Ellsworth Police Department $32,960
  • Finney - City of Garden City $22,200
  • Ford - City of Dodge City $20,000
  • Franklin - Ottawa Police Department $168,051
  • Harper - City of Attica $7,500
  • Harvey - City of Newton $32,480
  • Jackson - Jackson County $52,928
  • Marion - Marion County Emergency Management $36,300
  • McPherson - City of Inman $1,900
  • Miami - Miami County Sheriff’s Office $57,959
  • Montgomery - City of Independence $35,842
  • Montgomery - Coffeyville Police Department $61,655
  • Neosho - Neosho County Sheriff’s Office $46,632
  • Pottawatomie - Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office $14,266
  • Pratt - Pratt Police Department $20,851
  • Reno - Reno County Health Department $19,348
  • Sedgwick - City of Kechi $60,848
  • Sedgwick - City of Valley Center $43,891
  • Shawnee - Kansas Bureau of Investigation $520,000
  • Shawnee - Kansas Department of Corrections $1,700,000
  • Shawnee - Kansas Highway Patrol $975,000
  • Shawnee - Kansas Judicial Branch $1,600,000
  • Wilson - Wilson County $24,840

Governor Kelly says the grant awards for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Family and Youth Services Bureau, Federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Program’s Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, P.L. 116-136 are used to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 public health emergency by supporting families impacted by family violence, domestic violence and dating violence.

According to the Governor, this supplemental funding addresses the evolving needs of domestic violence survivors and local domestic violence programs throughout the state to ensure the continuity of shelter and supportive services.

Kelly says funds will be used for overtime and hazard pay for staff, supplies needed to fight COVID-19, equipment and software to assist in carrying out remote services and direct victim assistance. She says funding may also be used to purchase supplies for the safety of staff and operate shelters and programs during the public health crisis.

According to Kelly, grant funds were distributed to current Family Violence Prevention and Services Act subgrantees based on incorporating an equally distributed base amount, population of the service area and the number of COVID-19 positive cases as of the date the solicitation was released. She says a total of $290,529 was awarded to 19 agencies as follows:

  • Allen - Hope Unlimited $7,174
  • Barton - Family Crisis Center $8,217
  • Butler - Family Life Center $8,286
  • Crawford - Safehouse crisis Center $10,492
  • Douglas - The Willow Domestic Violence Services $11,356
  • Ellis - Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $8,938
  • Finney - Family Crisis Services $27,241
  • Ford - Crisis Center of Dodge City $31,150
  • Harvey - Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $8,550
  • Johnson - SAFEHOME $25,783
  • Leavenworth - Alliance Against Family Violence $17,723
  • Lyon - SOS $12,579
  • Reno - BrightHouse $8,859
  • Riley - Crisis Center $11,458
  • Saline - Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $9,619
  • Sedgwick - Catholic Charities, Harbor House $14,359
  • Sedgwick - Wichita Family Crisis Center $15,980
  • Seward - Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $23,704
  • Wyandotte - Friends of Yates $29,061

