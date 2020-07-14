Kansas to see over $6 million in federal funding to respond to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announces over $6 million in federal funding coming to Kansas to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Laura Kelly says $6,202,603 in grant awards to state and local jurisdictions in preventing, preparing for and responding to the coronavirus, as well as funds to support families impacted by domestic violence.

“My administration continues to work to ensure Kansans and the communities impacted by COVID-19 have the resources they need to fight the spread of the virus,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These grants are thorough and purposeful examples of how we can direct funds across the state, especially to some of our possibly overlooked areas in need. We know domestic violence is an issue that has been amplified by the pandemic, and this funding will provide support services to those who need them the most.”

Governor Kelly says the grant awards for the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance and the Federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program provide funds to state and local jurisdictions in preventing, preparing for and responding to the coronavirus. She says allowable purchases include overtime, equipment, hiring, supplies, training, travel expenses and addressing the medical needs of incarcerated inmates.

According to the Governor, the CESF Program is authorized by Division B of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Act and is supplemental to the $1.25 billion Kansas received through the Coronavirus Relief Fund authorized by the same legislation.

Kelly says only the State Administering Agency that applied under the Federal Fiscal Year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program is eligible to apply for the state allocation of CESF funding. She says a total of $5,912,074 was awarded to 30 state and local agencies as follows:

Barton - Barton County $102,356

Bourbon - Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office $113,454

Bourbon - City of Fort Scott $12,201

Cherokee - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office $52,175

Coffey - City of LeRoy $14,094

Coffey - Coffey County Sheriff’s Office $46,075

Crawford - Crawford County Sheriff’s Office $16,268

Ellsworth - Ellsworth Police Department $32,960

Finney - City of Garden City $22,200

Ford - City of Dodge City $20,000

Franklin - Ottawa Police Department $168,051

Harper - City of Attica $7,500

Harvey - City of Newton $32,480

Jackson - Jackson County $52,928

Marion - Marion County Emergency Management $36,300

McPherson - City of Inman $1,900

Miami - Miami County Sheriff’s Office $57,959

Montgomery - City of Independence $35,842

Montgomery - Coffeyville Police Department $61,655

Neosho - Neosho County Sheriff’s Office $46,632

Pottawatomie - Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office $14,266

Pratt - Pratt Police Department $20,851

Reno - Reno County Health Department $19,348

Sedgwick - City of Kechi $60,848

Sedgwick - City of Valley Center $43,891

Shawnee - Kansas Bureau of Investigation $520,000

Shawnee - Kansas Department of Corrections $1,700,000

Shawnee - Kansas Highway Patrol $975,000

Shawnee - Kansas Judicial Branch $1,600,000

Wilson - Wilson County $24,840

Governor Kelly says the grant awards for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Family and Youth Services Bureau, Federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Program’s Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, P.L. 116-136 are used to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 public health emergency by supporting families impacted by family violence, domestic violence and dating violence.

According to the Governor, this supplemental funding addresses the evolving needs of domestic violence survivors and local domestic violence programs throughout the state to ensure the continuity of shelter and supportive services.

Kelly says funds will be used for overtime and hazard pay for staff, supplies needed to fight COVID-19, equipment and software to assist in carrying out remote services and direct victim assistance. She says funding may also be used to purchase supplies for the safety of staff and operate shelters and programs during the public health crisis.

According to Kelly, grant funds were distributed to current Family Violence Prevention and Services Act subgrantees based on incorporating an equally distributed base amount, population of the service area and the number of COVID-19 positive cases as of the date the solicitation was released. She says a total of $290,529 was awarded to 19 agencies as follows:

Allen - Hope Unlimited $7,174

Barton - Family Crisis Center $8,217

Butler - Family Life Center $8,286

Crawford - Safehouse crisis Center $10,492

Douglas - The Willow Domestic Violence Services $11,356

Ellis - Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $8,938

Finney - Family Crisis Services $27,241

Ford - Crisis Center of Dodge City $31,150

Harvey - Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $8,550

Johnson - SAFEHOME $25,783

Leavenworth - Alliance Against Family Violence $17,723

Lyon - SOS $12,579

Reno - BrightHouse $8,859

Riley - Crisis Center $11,458

Saline - Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $9,619

Sedgwick - Catholic Charities, Harbor House $14,359

Sedgwick - Wichita Family Crisis Center $15,980

Seward - Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $23,704

Wyandotte - Friends of Yates $29,061

