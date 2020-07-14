Advertisement

Kansas Education Commissioner asks community members to write guidelines for 2020-21 school year

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Randy Watson says community members will be able to come together to discuss guidelines for school districts reopening.

Randy Watson, Education Commissioner for the state of Kansas, says almost 1,000 community members have put together guidance for school districts which will be utilized to determine the best safety measures for reopening schools.

Watson says he wants community members to get involved with the process of writing guidance for schools for the 2020-2021 school year. He says communities will be able to decide when to return, when to switch to virtual learning or if hybrid classes would be best.

Watson is calling on every community member to try to make schools as safe as possible. He wants parents and guardians of those directly affected to be able to look at the guidelines and make the best decisions for their children’s safety.

According to the Education Commissioner fluidity will be important as the school year progresses. He says the virus is constantly changing which calls for different reactions in different counties.

Watson wants volunteers in local school districts to help put together the guidelines for opening, closing and safe learning environments.

Watson says he recommends washing hands every hour, limiting classroom transitions and making decisions with other members of the community.

