Hot Tuesday and much hotter by weekend

By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Temperatures will make the middle 90s on Tuesday. Heat Index values are likely to reach 100 to 105 by afternoon.

Tuesday night we are likely to see storms and a risk of Severe Storms through sunrise Wednesday. There will be a brief cool down Wednesday with the rain chance and clouds lingering, but a big warm-up is expected for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be close to 100 degrees each day with the heat index likely to exceed 105.

