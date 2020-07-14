Advertisement

Gov. Kelly visits Brookover Feed Yards to thank Kansas Ag. workers

Gov. Kelly visits Brookover Feed Yards to thank Kansas agriculture workers.
Gov. Kelly visits Brookover Feed Yards to thank Kansas agriculture workers.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly visited Brookover Feed Yards to thank Kansas agricultural frontline workers.

Governor Laura Kelly says she toured Brookover Feed Yard in Garden City to thank frontline agricultural workers for successfully maintaining the food supply chain and feeding Kansas, the nation and the world during an unprecedented global pandemic.

“I appreciate the team at Brookover for showing me their facility. Their work is a reminder that we can’t take for granted the role our farmers and ranchers play in feeding Kansas, our country, and the world,” Governor Kelly said. “When most Americans go to the grocery store, they have no idea where their food comes from. Kansas farmers, ranchers, meat processing plant workers and other members of the agricultural community adapted quickly to the pandemic and have successfully maintained the food and agricultural supply chain. 

Kelly says Mike Beam, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, joined her on the July 14 tour.

“I’m impressed by the efficiency and safety of Brookover’s feeding operation,” Secretary Beam said. “I will continue to work with Governor Kelly and other agricultural institutions across the state to make sure that our farmers and ranchers here in Kansas have the tools they need to thrive now and for years to come.” 

Governor Kelly says Brookover Feed Yards, Inc., was established in 1951 and now has two commercial feed yard operations with a combined capacity of 80,000 head of cattle and is located within a 60-mile radius of five major meatpacking plants.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in cervid herd in Kansas

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed in a captive cervid herd in Kansas.

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly extends relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly announces an executive order extending relief to motor carriers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Manhattan USD 383 releases reopening plan for fall 2020

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Manhattan Unified School District 383 has released its reopening plan for the fall of 2020.

News

Police negotiating with man who won’t get out of car in SW Topeka

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police are trying to negotiate with a man to exit his car after a pursuit.

News

AG Schmidt warns of nursing homes claiming residents’ stimulus checks

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is warning of national reports of nursing homes trying to improperly claim residents’ stimulus.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs sign DT Chris Jones to 4-year, $85 million contract

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees.

News

Teen and adult identified in overnight shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka police say a teen and adult were killed overnight in a double homicide.

News

Capper Foundation holds celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Capper Foundation celebrated its anniversary and Arthur Capper's birthday.

News

Fogger helping to keep workers and customers safe

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Capper Foundation is using a disinfecting fog machine to help clean cars.

News

Victim identified in Central Topeka shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department has identified the deceased victim of a shooting in south Topeka on Monday night, July 13.