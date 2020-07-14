Gov. Kelly visits Brookover Feed Yards to thank Kansas Ag. workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly visited Brookover Feed Yards to thank Kansas agricultural frontline workers.

Governor Laura Kelly says she toured Brookover Feed Yard in Garden City to thank frontline agricultural workers for successfully maintaining the food supply chain and feeding Kansas, the nation and the world during an unprecedented global pandemic.

“I appreciate the team at Brookover for showing me their facility. Their work is a reminder that we can’t take for granted the role our farmers and ranchers play in feeding Kansas, our country, and the world,” Governor Kelly said. “When most Americans go to the grocery store, they have no idea where their food comes from. Kansas farmers, ranchers, meat processing plant workers and other members of the agricultural community adapted quickly to the pandemic and have successfully maintained the food and agricultural supply chain.

Kelly says Mike Beam, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, joined her on the July 14 tour.

“I’m impressed by the efficiency and safety of Brookover’s feeding operation,” Secretary Beam said. “I will continue to work with Governor Kelly and other agricultural institutions across the state to make sure that our farmers and ranchers here in Kansas have the tools they need to thrive now and for years to come.”

Governor Kelly says Brookover Feed Yards, Inc., was established in 1951 and now has two commercial feed yard operations with a combined capacity of 80,000 head of cattle and is located within a 60-mile radius of five major meatpacking plants.

