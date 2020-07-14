Advertisement

Gov. Kelly extends relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announces an executive order extending relief to motor carriers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Laura Kelly says she issued a new executive order on Tuesday, July 14, as part of her administration’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Kelly says Executive Order #20-57 extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and regulations until rescinded, until Aug. 14, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever is earlier. She says it is an extension of measures put in place by Executive Order #20-45.

“The executive order issued today will continue to ease the burden on the workers who are critical to our state’s response capabilities,” Kelly said.

Kelly says the order lifts certain weight restrictions and permitting requirements to allow needed medical supplies, food shipments and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible. She says the exceptions only apply to motor carriers actively participating in COVID=10 response efforts.

To view the full Executive Order #20-57 click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in cervid herd in Kansas

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed in a captive cervid herd in Kansas.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump speaks as Florida tops virus death mark

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

News

Manhattan USD 383 releases reopening plan for fall 2020

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Manhattan Unified School District 383 has released its reopening plan for the fall of 2020.

Coronavirus

Delta CEO Ed Bastian talks about the airline industry in a pandemic world

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
The global pandemic has greatly changed the airline industry.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
The president is speaking from the White House Rose Garden.

Coronavirus

Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

News

Pottawatomie Co. moves forward with County Fair

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Pottawatomie County Fair will still be held this year with COVID-19 precautions.

National

Calls grow for Trump administration to aid in PPE production amid shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Across the country, nurses, doctors, some state health officials contacted by CNN say the lack of personal protective equipment is their most dangerous challenge and N95 masks the toughest to find.

News

Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina removed from Kansas travel quarantine list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina are no longer on the state’s travel quarantine list.

News

Kansas Education Commissioner asks community members to write guidelines for 2020-21 school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Randy Watson says community members will be able to come together to discuss guidelines for school districts reopening.