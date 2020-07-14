Gov. Kelly extends relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announces an executive order extending relief to motor carriers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Laura Kelly says she issued a new executive order on Tuesday, July 14, as part of her administration’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Kelly says Executive Order #20-57 extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and regulations until rescinded, until Aug. 14, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever is earlier. She says it is an extension of measures put in place by Executive Order #20-45.

“The executive order issued today will continue to ease the burden on the workers who are critical to our state’s response capabilities,” Kelly said.

Kelly says the order lifts certain weight restrictions and permitting requirements to allow needed medical supplies, food shipments and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible. She says the exceptions only apply to motor carriers actively participating in COVID=10 response efforts.

To view the full Executive Order #20-57 click here.

