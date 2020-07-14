Ft. Riley sets change of command for July 16

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley sets garrison change of command for July 16.

Fort Riley says it will bid farewell to U.S. Army Garrison commander Colonel Stephen Shrader and welcome Colonel Will McKannay as the new garrison commander at a change of command ceremony at 10 a.m. on July 16.

The military base says due to COVID-19 restrictions the ceremony is not open to the public but can be viewed on the Ft. Riley’s Facebook page.

Col. McKannay says he originally enlisted in the Army, earning a commission in 1997 after graduating from Northern Arizona University through the Green to Gold ROTC scholarship program. He says his military career has included tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He says he is a recent graduate of the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Col. Shrader says he has served as the garrison commander since 2018. He says his next assignment will be at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as the Chief of Staff of the 101st Airborne Division.

