Fillmore St. closes in Topeka

(KWTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fillmore St. between 8th and 9th to close in Topeka.

The City of Topeka says a continuation of the 8th St. project from Topeka Blvd. to College Ave. has closed Fillmore St. from 8th St. to 9th St.

The City says it is expecting Fillmore to be closed for about 2 weeks.

According to the City, construction will be starting on the mill and overlay on 8th from Tyler to College the week of July 20.

