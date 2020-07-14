Advertisement

Chiefs sign DT Chris Jones to 4-year, $85 million contract

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Chiefs recovered the ball. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The contract has also been confirmed by several sports figures, such as Ian Rappaport and Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs and representatives for Jones have been working on a contract extension ever since last year, when they remained far apart on terms and the Pro Bowl selection skipped the entirety of the offseason program. Jones was back in time for training camp and helped the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.

Jones finished last season with 36 tackles and 9 sacks on the way to a Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs.

