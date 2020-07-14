Capper Foundation celebrates 100th birthday, 155th anniversary of Arthur Capper’s birth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation held a small, socially-distant celebration to honor the 155th anniversary of founder Arthur Capper’s birth on July 14. The Topeka foundation that helps those with physical and intellectual disabilities is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Capper Foundation President and CEO Jim Leiker says they had to make some adjustments to the celebration due to COVID-19, but that the virus is “just another adaptation” and the foundation is happy to still be able to bring people together and have a good time while being safe.

Leiker says Arthur Capper was well-known for hosting annual birthday parties that brought thousands of people in the Topeka area together.

