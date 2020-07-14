Advertisement

Capper Foundation celebrates 100th birthday, 155th anniversary of Arthur Capper’s birth

Capper Foundation holds celebration
Capper Foundation holds celebration
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation held a small, socially-distant celebration to honor the 155th anniversary of founder Arthur Capper’s birth on July 14. The Topeka foundation that helps those with physical and intellectual disabilities is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Capper Foundation President and CEO Jim Leiker says they had to make some adjustments to the celebration due to COVID-19, but that the virus is “just another adaptation” and the foundation is happy to still be able to bring people together and have a good time while being safe.

Leiker says Arthur Capper was well-known for hosting annual birthday parties that brought thousands of people in the Topeka area together.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KC Freedom Project hosts rally outside Douglas Co. Courthouse

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The KC Freedom Project will host a rally outside the Douglas County Courthouse.

News

16 schools join Apollo II cohort

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has announced the names of 16 schools joining the Apollo II cohort.

News

Ft. Riley sets change of command for July 16

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley sets garrison change of command for July 16.

News

Kansas to see over $6 million in federal funding to respond to COVID-19

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly announces over $6 million in federal funding coming to Kansas to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in cervid herd in Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed in a captive cervid herd in Kansas.

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly extends relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly announces an executive order extending relief to motor carriers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Manhattan USD 383 releases reopening plan for fall 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Manhattan Unified School District 383 has released its reopening plan for the fall of 2020.

News

Standoff suspect wanted for kidnapping and armed robbery in Lawrence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
A two hour standoff ended with a man wanted for kidnapping and armed robbery out of Lawrence

News

AG Schmidt warns of nursing homes claiming residents’ stimulus checks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is warning of national reports of nursing homes trying to improperly claim residents’ stimulus.

Sports

Chiefs sign DT Chris Jones to 4-year, $85 million contract

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees.