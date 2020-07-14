Capper Foundation Auto Detail Shop implements disinfecting process

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation’s Auto Detail Shop has put a new service to their popular auto detailing program.

The Capper Foundation says the interior disinfectant fogging is now a required additional step to ensure the health and safety of their customers and for the people who are working in the program.

The fogging process is completed using a Fogger-Man Ultra Low Volume Fogger with Nu-Foamicide, which is disinfectant that is used to fight against the coronavirus.

Capper staff says they will fog the interior to protect adults before they enter a vehicle to clean windows, vacuum and wipe down and shine surfaces.

In addition to the fogging, all vehicles will receive a full auto detail that includes wash/wax combination, wheel wash and tire shine, cleaning windows (inside and out), vacuuming carpet and upholstery, wiping and shining interior surfaces and spot-free, hand dry.

For more information about the auto detail shop services, click here.

