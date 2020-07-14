Capper Foundation announces new COVID-19 detailing for cars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation has implemented a new COVID-19 fogging service to their auto detailing program.

The Capper Foundation of Topeka says it has implemented a new fogging service for COVID-19 cleaning to its popular auto detailing program.

The Foundation says the interior disinfectant fogging is now a required additional step ensuring the health and safety of customers and those working in the Adult Day Services program.

According to the Foundation, the fogging process is completed using a Fogger-Man Ultra Low Volume Fogger with Nu-Foamicide, a disinfectant registered with the Environmental Protection Agency in order to be used against human coronavirus.

Capper staff say they will fog the interior to protect adults served before entering a vehicle to clean windows, vacuum and wipe down and shine surfaces. They say vehicles will be fogged a second time after finishing cleaning the vehicle in order to protect the driver.

Staff says in addition to fogging, a full auto detail includes a wash and wax combination, wheel wash and tire shine, cleaning inside and out of windows, vacuuming carpet and upholstery, wiping and shining interior surfaces and a spot-free hand dry.

The Capper Foundation says new pricing for services is as follows:

Regular Size Vehicles Full Detail (interior disinfectant fogging required) - $26.50 + tax Exterior Only (no fogging required) - $14.00 + tax Interior Only (interior disinfectant fogging required) - $12.00 + tax

15 passenger Vans and Large Vehicles Full Detail (interior disinfectant fogging required) - $35.00 + tax Exterior Only (no fogging required) - $25.00 + tax Interior Only (interior disinfectant fogging required) - $10.00 + tax

Interior Disinfectant Fogging Only - $5.00

The Capper Foundation says the utilization of the Auto Detail Shop helps adults with disabilities by providing them an employment and skill-building opportunity thereby increasing their opportunities for independence.

The Foundation says services are available Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting, at the Capper Foundation, 3500 SW 10th Ave. Entry for services is off Orleans Street on the east side of the Capper campus.

For more information on the Capper Foundation and other services it offers, visit the Capper Foundation website.

