Briman’s closing after eight decades in Topeka

By Ralph Hipp
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A landmark Topeka business is closing its doors this fall.

Briman's Leading Jewelers at 7th and Kansas is beginning its going out of business sale.

The Briman family began with luggage in 1910 in downtown Topeka. They switched to selling jewelry in 1940, and moved to their current location in 1964.

Rob Briman and his late business partner, Debbie Lada, made closing plans in April, but he’s ready to sell the jewelry, and the building.

“It has been a hard decision because we have been a staple in Topeka, our customer base has been fantastic, we have generations of Briman’s customers that we have built relationships with over the course of the years and yes absolutely, we feel we’re going to be missed,” Briman said.

Briman says with their familiar name, it will definitely be a big departure for the downtown Topeka business community.

