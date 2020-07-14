Advertisement

Best Buy to require customers to wear masks amid virus spike

Best Buy joins a growing but still shortlist of major retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains.
Best Buy joins a growing but still shortlist of major retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains.(WTVG)
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its stores nationwide, even in states or localities that don’t require them to do so.

The retailer, based in Richfield, Minnesota, joins a growing but still shortlist of major retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains. Starbucks announced last week that customers who visit its company-owned café locations in the U.S. will be required to wear face coverings. The policy will be in effect on Wednesday as well.

Best Buy Co. said Tuesday it will provide a face covering if a customer doesn’t have one, and small children and those unable to wear one for health reasons may enter without one. It said that customers who have concerns about wearing a mask will be able to shop Best Buy via its website and app and choose home delivery or contactless curbside pickup, which remains in place at all its stores.

The moves come as new COVID-19 cases are spiking in many states, particularly Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Retailers have been challenged with striking a balance between keeping shoppers safe while making them feel comfortable.

Last week, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Best Buy as well as Target, and other major chains, publicized a letter it sent to state governors to mandate store customers to wear face coverings. It said the hodgepodge of rules around the country have created confusion for shoppers and that has lead to conflict between customers and workers trying to enforce store rules.

The National Governors Association said last week that its members are discussing the letter and others like it from different retail groups.

Social media is full of videos capturing clashes between those who are asked to wear masks, and employees who are under orders to make sure people wear them.

Fewer than half of U.S. states require masks in public places, according to the RILA. And only a handful of major retailers including teen clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters has a mask mandate for customers for all of its stores. Costco Wholesale Club was one of the first major retailers to require face coverings for customers at all of its stores. The policy became effective in early May.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people cover their mouth and nose when around other people to help reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

___

AP Retail Writer Joseph Pisani contributed to this report.

___

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Board of Education reviews guidelines school districts can use when reopening

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The state Board of Education Tuesday got a look at guidelines from almost one thousand Kansas teachers, healthcare workers and community members on how schools can operate safely amid COVID-19 concerns.

National

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

Updated: 56 minutes ago
An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.

News

Motorist bound over on murder charge in death of man run down in park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Fry
A 41-year-old man was running across an open field when a sports car struck him from behind, fatally injuring him, witnesses testified Tuesday during the preliminary hearing of Chad Thomas Cuevas, 52.

News

Black bears appearing in Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Black bears have been sighted in southeast Kansas.

Latest News

News

DA charges Watkins with voter fraud

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faces criminal charges of voter fraud.

Local

Advisors Excel renovation complete at Gage Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
After more than a year of demolition and designing, the Advisors Excel campus at Gage Center is officially renovated and open for its employees.

Coronavirus

Florida virus deaths surge, vaccine research moves forward

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

News

KC Freedom Project hosts rally outside Douglas Co. Courthouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The KC Freedom Project will host a rally outside the Douglas County Courthouse.

National

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

National

Orphaned baby wombat is latest recruit at Australian police station

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officers at the station began taking care of the 8-month-old bare nosed wombat after his mother was struck and killed by a car late last month.