Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina removed from Kansas travel quarantine list

(MGN)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina are no longer on the state’s travel quarantine list.

According to KDHE, the three were removed based on new case rates by population size.

KDHE has also changed internation travel restrictions to just include countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the United States, plus Bahrain and French Guiana. A full list is available on the CDC re-entry guidance and protocols website.

The travel quarantine list includes:

  • Florida on or after June 29.
  • Arizona on or after June 17.
  • Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.
  • International travel to Bahrain or French Guiana on or after July 14.
  • International travel on or after July 14 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil. International travelers must follow CDC guidance and protocols.

“Unfortunately, Kansas’ numbers are increasing significantly and our cases by population base have approached, even surpassed the states we had on our list,” said Dr. Lee Norman.

Those who have traveled to those areas are told to contact their local health department for guidance on how long to quarantine.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

