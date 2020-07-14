Advertisement

Advisors Excel renovation complete at Gage Center

(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than a year of demolition and designing, the Advisors Excel campus at Gage Center is officially renovated and open for its employees.

“I’m old enough to remember when Gage Center was this thriving area here. Just completely full and it had fallen into disrepair a little bit. For us, it felt like an opportunity to come in and restore it some and maybe bring in some vibrancy to this area,” said Advisors Excel Co-Founder Cody Foster.

Advisors Excel is a Topeka-based annuity production marketing group.

The new renovations to their Professional and Cobblestone buildings were done to increase capacity for its more than 600 employees and to improve communication with workers in their other building on SW McClure Road and people working from home.

Foster said, “Coming into that, that’s what we saw is we can do something with these two buildings right away that would alleviate some of our space concerns that we had right now but then also give us long-term, a little more flexibility too.”

Advisors Excel CFO Amy Koltz said, "In each conference room and huddle room that we have, there's full capabilities with interactive screens to have those meetings and Zoom camera meetings across departments and as well during this time, people working from home."

Advisors Excel bought Gage Center in May 2019.

Foster said they do not expect to take up any more space within the remaining businesses located at Gage Center, but that it could be in the plans in the future.

“We don’t really have new plans to add new tenants there just because we do want to keep some flexibility depending on how the business grows. If we need to move some people in to some of those spaces,” said Foster.

Advisors Excel had about 550 employees when the bought the property. Now they have about 630 throughout both campuses.

