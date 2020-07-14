Advertisement

16 schools join Apollo II cohort

(Joe Buchanan)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Department of Education has announced the names of 16 schools joining the Apollo II cohort.

The Kansas State Department of Education says 16 schools are joining the Kansans Can School Redesign Project as the Apollo II cohort, the fifth phase of the project.

KSDE says the names of the schools and districts were announced during the Kansas State Board of Education meeting Tuesday, July 14, bringing the total number of schools taking part in the Kansans Can School Redesign Project to 182 and the number of districts participating to 73.

KSDE says in order to be considered for the project, districts must be able and willing to completely redesign one elementary and/or one secondary school around the vision, outcomes and the definition of a successful high school graduate. Each district must also be willing to launch a new school redesign in the 2021-22 school year and be willing to serve as a demonstration school/district for others in Kansas to study, learn and visit.

According to the KSDE, seven of the 10 districts that are taking part in the latest phase, Apollo II, are new to the redesign project. Three of the school districts (Emporia USD 253, Hutchinson USD 308 and Winfield USD 465) already have other schools participating in earlier phases and are now adding new schools.

KSDE says the schools, along with their districts, taking part in Apollo II are as follows:

  • Emporia Middle School, Emporia USD 253.
  • Village Elementary School, Emporia USD 253.
  • Walnut Elementary School, Emporia USD 253.
  • Central Heights High School, Wamego Unified School District 288.
  • Lincoln Elementary School, Hutchinson USD 308.
  • Wamego High School, Wamego USD 320.
  • Lincoln Elementary School, Clay County USD 379.
  • Marshall Elementary School, Eureka USD 389.
  • Marais des Cygnes Valley Elementary School, Marais des Cygnes USD 456.
  • Marais des Cygnes Valley Middle School, Marais des Cygnes USD 456.
  • Marais des Cygnes Valley High School, Marais des Cygnes USD 456.
  • Winfield High School, Winfield USD 465.
  • Lincoln Elementary School, Hays USD 489.
  • Flint Hills Primary School, Flint Hills USD 492
  • Flint Hills Intermediate School, Flint Hills USD 492.
  • Flint Hills Middle and High School, Flint Hills USD 492.

The KSDE says the Kansans Can Redesign Project was announced in 2017 in support of Kansas’ vision for education - Kansas leads the world in the success of each student. The first seven school districts to take part in the first phase, Mercury 7, were announced in Aug. 2017. The other cohorts include Gemini I, Gemini II and Apollo.

For more information about the Kansans Can Redesign Project visit the KSDE website.

