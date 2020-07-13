Advertisement

Two-vehicle wreck leads to gas line break in central Topeka

Wreck leads to gas line break.
Wreck leads to gas line break.(WIBW)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle wreck at 8th and Cambridge in Topeka caused a few minor injuries and a gas line break Sunday afternoon.

According to the Topeka Police Department the wreck was called in around 3:34 p.m.

The wreck led to a gas line break as Evergy crews worked to repair a power line pole that had been damaged.

Kansas Gas Service was called to fix the line break. Topeka police say they blocked off the area during the repairs and asked a few nearby houses to temporarily evacuate out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

World War II Navy Vet gets drive-by parade for 90th birthday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Pio Vargas, the last remaining World War II Navy Veteran in Topeka Chapter, celebrated his 90th birthday with a drive-by parade of friends and family.

News

Father, girlfriend formally charged with murder of 3-yo in Kansas City

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Both Howard J. Jansen III and Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick have been formally charged with murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen.

News

WWII Navy Vet -- Pio Vargas

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Pio Vargas, a World War II Navy Veteran celebrates his birthday with a drive-by parade with friends and family.

Local

Blind Tiger customers celebrate local business with retro food and drink during 25th anniversary weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Customers at the Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant had the chance to indulge in a retro menu featuring items throughout the years for its 25th Anniversary Weekend.

Latest News

Local

Blind Tiger customers celebrate local business with retro food and drink during 25th anniversary weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
From dine in to carry-out, throughout the weekend Topekans got to indulge in the Blind Tiger's 25th anniversary retro menu.

Forecast

Breezy & hot Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs near 90

News

Multiple sailors injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Updated: 5 hours ago
Eleven people have suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

Local

Burger Stand at College Hill Plans to Close Dining Room

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Burger Stand at College Hill announced on their Facebook Page Sunday they will plan to close its dining rooms Monday, July 13 while it evaluates the current rise in COVID-19.

News

Hutchinson Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley receive pins

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Hutchinson Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley receive pins

News

SENT Topeka raises money to build transition house for teen moms

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
SENT Topeka has a vision to turn an empty lot in the Hi-Crest neighborhood into a transition house for teen moms.