Two-vehicle wreck leads to gas line break in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle wreck at 8th and Cambridge in Topeka caused a few minor injuries and a gas line break Sunday afternoon.

According to the Topeka Police Department the wreck was called in around 3:34 p.m.

The wreck led to a gas line break as Evergy crews worked to repair a power line pole that had been damaged.

Kansas Gas Service was called to fix the line break. Topeka police say they blocked off the area during the repairs and asked a few nearby houses to temporarily evacuate out of an abundance of caution.

