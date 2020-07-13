Advertisement

Tax deadline approaching

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, a W-4 form is viewed in New York. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15. The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses. But now that new deadline is rapidly approaching. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, a W-4 form is viewed in New York. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15. The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses. But now that new deadline is rapidly approaching. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s time to do your taxes -- no more delays.

As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline to July 15.

The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses, but now that new deadline is rapidly approaching.

If you are seeking an extension on this deadline, you must file to do so or face a penalty. The IRS is expecting about 150 million returns from individuals and as of last count it had received all but 10 million of those.

You can find more information about filing your taxes here.

