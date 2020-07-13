Tax deadline approaching

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s time to do your taxes -- no more delays.

As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline to July 15.

The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses, but now that new deadline is rapidly approaching.

If you are seeking an extension on this deadline, you must file to do so or face a penalty. The IRS is expecting about 150 million returns from individuals and as of last count it had received all but 10 million of those.

