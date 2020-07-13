Shawnee District Court employee tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Court Office confirmed that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

They say that employee, who works in the Clerk’s Office, went home feeling unwell last Tuesday, and was tested later in the week. The positive result was revealed Monday morning.

The sole employee that had contact with the infected worker was sent home out of caution. They haven’t shown any symptoms or felt sick, but will still be tested Monday.

The Court Office says they are following strict safety protocols and being very cautious.

“We share this information as a reassurance that even though an employee tested positive, the possibility of transmission is greatly minimized by the strict safety practices followed in all court offices,” Court Administrator Lea Welch said.

