Riley County man held on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man was behind bars in the Riley County Jail after his arrest Friday evening in connection with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to KMAN Radio.
Riley County Police arrested the man, Charles Eugene Connell III, on a warrant alleging he possessed visual depictions of a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
KMAN says the charges stem from an incident alleged to have occurred in September 2019.
Connell was being held on a $100,000 bond in Riley County Jail in Manhattan. He is awaiting his first appearance in Riley County District Court.
