Riley County man held on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man was behind bars in the Riley County Jail after his arrest Friday evening in connection with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to KMAN Radio.

Riley County Police arrested the man, Charles Eugene Connell III, on a warrant alleging he possessed visual depictions of a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

KMAN says the charges stem from an incident alleged to have occurred in September 2019.

Connell was being held on a $100,000 bond in Riley County Jail in Manhattan. He is awaiting his first appearance in Riley County District Court.

