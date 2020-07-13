Advertisement

Riley County man held on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

An Ogden man was arrested Friday evening by Riley County Police in connection with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, KMAN Radio reports.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man was behind bars in the Riley County Jail after his arrest Friday evening in connection with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to KMAN Radio.

Riley County Police arrested the man, Charles Eugene Connell III, on a warrant alleging he possessed visual depictions of a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

KMAN says the charges stem from an incident alleged to have occurred in September 2019.

Connell was being held on a $100,000 bond in Riley County Jail in Manhattan. He is awaiting his first appearance in Riley County District Court.

