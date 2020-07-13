Police identify fatality victim in Saturday night motorcycle crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police on Monday identified the fatality victim of a Saturday night motorcycle crash on the city’s south side.

The victim was identified as Steven C. Johnson, 54, of Topeka.

According to Topeka police, the crash, which only involved the motorcycle, occurred around 8:55 p.m. in the 3600 block of S.W. Burlingame Road.

Police officials said officers responding to the scene found a man who had been thrown off of the motorcycle.

The man suffered injuries that were described as life-threatening and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

