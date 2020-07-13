Advertisement

Police identify fatality victim in Saturday night motorcycle crash

The victim in fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday night in south Topeka has been identified as Steven C. Johnson, 54, of Topeka. (MGN)
The victim in fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday night in south Topeka has been identified as Steven C. Johnson, 54, of Topeka. (MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police on Monday identified the fatality victim of a Saturday night motorcycle crash on the city’s south side.

The victim was identified as Steven C. Johnson, 54, of Topeka.

According to Topeka police, the crash, which only involved the motorcycle, occurred around 8:55 p.m. in the 3600 block of S.W. Burlingame Road.

Police officials said officers responding to the scene found a man who had been thrown off of the motorcycle.

The man suffered injuries that were described as life-threatening and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Law enforcement agencies search for person on dirk bike in East Topeka

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and Topeka Police Department searched for a man who was eluding them Monday morning on a dirt bike on the city's east side, authorities said.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Services held for one of the original 12 plaintiffs in Brown v. Board case

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Ruth "Tootie" Everett, one of the original 12 plaintiffs in the Brown v. Board of Education landmark Supreme Court case, died July 3 in Topeka.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Hot week ahead with scattered storms Tuesday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hot to begin the week, extremely hot by the weekend

Latest News

News

‘PAW Patrol Live!' scheduled for Stormont Vail Events Center postponed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The "PAW Patrol Live!" show originally scheduled for Sept. 15 and 16 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, has been postponed.

News

Kansas State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kansas State Fair is canceled for 2020.

News

Pole knocked down in early Monday crash in west Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
No serious injuries were reported after a silver, four-door Dodge Neon knocked down a wooden power pole early Monday in west Topeka.

News

Riley County man held on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Charles Eugene Connell III, of Ogden, arrested Friday in connection with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

News

It Takes A Village prepares to perform first summer production, “All Girls Dream”

Updated: 8 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Two-vehicle wreck leads to gas line break in central Topeka

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A two-vehicle wreck at 8th and Cambridge in Topeka caused a few minor injuries and a gas line break Sunday afternoon.