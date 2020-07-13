Pole knocked down in early Monday crash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wooden streetlight pole was knocked down after it was struck by a car early Monday in west Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:14 a.m. at S.W. 17th and Webster.

A silver, four-door Dodge Neon hit a wooden power pole on the southeast corner of the intersection, sheering it off at its base.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, and the driver of the Dodge refused medical treatment at the scene, authorities said at the scene.

The crash initially was reported as a possible hit-and-run collision. However, police at the scene didn’t confirm that it was a hit-and-run and said the crash remained under investigation.

Traffic on S.W. 17th was diverted as crews worked to clear the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.