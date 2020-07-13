‘PAW Patrol Live!' scheduled for Stormont Vail Events Center postponed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A children’s presentation that had been scheduled for a September run at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka has been postponed over coronavirus concerns.

“PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” had been scheduled for a Sept. 15 and 16 run date.

According to Stormont Vail Events Center officials, the show will be rescheduled for a later date.

Those who have purchased tickets will receive an email once a new date has been announced.

Those wishing to receive refunds are being instructed to contact the location where they purchased their tickets.

For Ticketmaster purchases, individuals may visit www.ticketmaster.com and visit the “My Account” page to submit refund requests. Individuals also can request a refund by calling customer service at 1-800-653-8000

Those who purchsed tickets at the Sky Zone Box Office at the Stormont Vail Events Center will need to go to that location to get their refunds. The box office will reopen on July 15 and will resume normal hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Fridays.

Individuals also may contact the Sky Zone Box Office at TicketOffice@StormontVailEventsCenter.com with any questions.

