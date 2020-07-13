NJCAA moves fall sports to spring, delays winter sports start date

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All close-contact sports will be moved from the fall to the spring semester this year, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday.

NJCAA football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball will flip seasons to the spring. Cross country and Division III women’s tennis will remain with their originally scheduled fall dates.

All winter sports will begin in January, including men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving. The majority of championships will be moved from March to April. Bowling and indoor track and field championships will be held at the beginning of March.

Spring sports currently remain intact with “minor adjustments” to dates, including baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, track and field, and men’s and women’s tennis.

