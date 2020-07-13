Monday forecast: Hot week ahead with scattered storms Tuesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot temperatures will be the focus for the week ahead especially Friday through the weekend where many spots will receive the first 100° day of the year. The best chance for rain is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning where the higher rainfall totals will remain north of I-70.

While the best chance for storms is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning there are other chances that are much smaller that may impact portions of northeast Kansas. This includes tonight and Thursday night and possibly Saturday night. Any storms may be capable of producing hail and strong gusty winds.

Temperature wise highs will be in the low-mid 90s for most of this week with heat indices in the upper 90s-103°. By Friday into the weekend heat indices will be in the 100-110° range.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Can’t completely rule out an isolated shower/storm north of I-70 after midnight. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Showers/storms will move into the area after midnight with storms lasting through at least mid-morning Wednesday. Models are trending toward dry conditions Wednesday afternoon with partial clearing so depending on cloud cover and rain will depend on how warm it gets behind the cold front but it will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 80s.

Thursday will be in the upper 80s-low 90s with partly sunny skies (cloud cover will determine how warm it gets).

Another chance of storms is possible Thursday night with dry conditions Friday. This will set up a very hot weather pattern with highs at least in the mid 90s and lows not getting any cooler than the mid 70s through early next week.

Taking Action:

Stay updated and check back about the details on the storm chances We’ve had several heat waves so far this season but this weekend’s heat wave will be the worst with the hottest temperatures. We always talk about the highs being so hot but because the temperatures aren’t going to be that cool at night if you don’t have proper shelter with AC it can be fatal. Check on those you know that don’t have a place to cool down (or if it’s you) and start planning on finding a place for this weekend to stay safe.

Hail/wind threat with any storms Tuesday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with Wednesday morning storms (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.