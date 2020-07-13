Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies search for person on dirk bike in East Topeka

A person on dirt bike was eluding law enforcement officers Monday morning in East Topeka, authorities said. The Kansas Highway Patrol attempted to stop the dirt bike. Both the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office assisted with the search.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law enforcement agencies searched for a person who was eluding them on a dirt bike Monday morning in East Topeka.

The search was initiated by the Kansas Highway Patrol near S.E. 6th and Rice Road, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on what led to the pursuit.

Assisting the Kansas Highway Patrol were units from both the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

