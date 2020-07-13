Law enforcement agencies search for person on dirk bike in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law enforcement agencies searched for a person who was eluding them on a dirt bike Monday morning in East Topeka.

The search was initiated by the Kansas Highway Patrol near S.E. 6th and Rice Road, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on what led to the pursuit.

Assisting the Kansas Highway Patrol were units from both the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

