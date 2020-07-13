Advertisement

Korean War Navy Vet gets drive-by parade for 90th birthday

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pio Vargas, the last remaining World War II Navy Veteran in Topeka Chapter, celebrated his 90th birthday with a drive-by parade of friends and family.

He could not celebrate with people because of COVID-19 but his family found a way to give him a birthday surprise.

“It was a great surprise and I really deeply appreciate that,” said Vargas.

Vargas served four years in the Navy during World War II. He said he is very proud to be a veteran.

His family wanted to honor him for his hard work and service.

The chapters of military survivors and the Topeka Fire Department led the way in the parade. Followed by car after car honking and cheering.

“Well I’m sure grateful to God for all the people that came to honor me on my birthday and share this very special day with me. Especially my family members and people who came out,” said Vargas. “I deeply appreciate it and I thank God and I bless them for that.”

Vargas is happy with his day filled with music playing, laughing with friends and smiling with family. Maybe he'll get some more days like it.

"Maybe I live to be 120 like Moses."

His family prepared family surprise party at Gage Park as well.

The Topeka Chapter works with The Association of the United States Army. It is a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America’s Army and supporters of a strong national defense. All Army ranks and all components are represented in AUSA including Retirees, Wounded Warriors, Veterans, concerned citizens and family members.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pole knocked down in early Monday crash in west Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
No serious injuries were reported after a silver, four-door Dodge Neon knocked down a wooden power pole early Monday in west Topeka.

News

Riley County man held on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Charles Eugene Connell III, of Ogden, arrested Friday in connection with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Hot week ahead with scattered storms Tuesday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hot to begin the week, extremely hot by the weekend

News

It Takes A Village prepares to perform first summer production, “All Girls Dream”

Updated: 5 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Two-vehicle wreck leads to gas line break in central Topeka

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A two-vehicle wreck at 8th and Cambridge in Topeka caused a few minor injuries and a gas line break Sunday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Father, girlfriend formally charged with murder of 3-yo in Kansas City

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Both Howard J. Jansen III and Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick have been formally charged with murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen.

News

WWII Navy Vet -- Pio Vargas

Updated: 13 hours ago
Pio Vargas, a World War II Navy Veteran celebrates his birthday with a drive-by parade with friends and family.

Local

Blind Tiger customers celebrate local business with retro food and drink during 25th anniversary weekend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Customers at the Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant had the chance to indulge in a retro menu featuring items throughout the years for its 25th Anniversary Weekend.

Local

Blind Tiger customers celebrate local business with retro food and drink during 25th anniversary weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
From dine in to carry-out, throughout the weekend Topekans got to indulge in the Blind Tiger's 25th anniversary retro menu.

Forecast

Breezy & hot Monday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs near 90