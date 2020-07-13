Korean War Navy Vet gets drive-by parade for 90th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pio Vargas, the last remaining World War II Navy Veteran in Topeka Chapter, celebrated his 90th birthday with a drive-by parade of friends and family.

He could not celebrate with people because of COVID-19 but his family found a way to give him a birthday surprise.

“It was a great surprise and I really deeply appreciate that,” said Vargas.

Vargas served four years in the Navy during World War II. He said he is very proud to be a veteran.

His family wanted to honor him for his hard work and service.

The chapters of military survivors and the Topeka Fire Department led the way in the parade. Followed by car after car honking and cheering.

“Well I’m sure grateful to God for all the people that came to honor me on my birthday and share this very special day with me. Especially my family members and people who came out,” said Vargas. “I deeply appreciate it and I thank God and I bless them for that.”

Vargas is happy with his day filled with music playing, laughing with friends and smiling with family. Maybe he'll get some more days like it.

"Maybe I live to be 120 like Moses."

His family prepared family surprise party at Gage Park as well.

The Topeka Chapter works with The Association of the United States Army. It is a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America’s Army and supporters of a strong national defense. All Army ranks and all components are represented in AUSA including Retirees, Wounded Warriors, Veterans, concerned citizens and family members.

