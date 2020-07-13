Kansas State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fair Board has officially canceled the 2020 Kansas State Fair due to COVID-19 concerns.

Board Chair Harmon Bliss said that only half of the vendors were planning on returning so far.

A 4-H, FFA, and open class livestock events will take place.

This year’s state fair was supposed to take place Sept. 11-20.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

