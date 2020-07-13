Advertisement

Kansas State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The decision could have a significant economic impact or a public health one.
The decision could have a significant economic impact or a public health one.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fair Board has officially canceled the 2020 Kansas State Fair due to COVID-19 concerns.

Board Chair Harmon Bliss said that only half of the vendors were planning on returning so far.

A 4-H, FFA, and open class livestock events will take place.

This year’s state fair was supposed to take place Sept. 11-20.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WIBW COVID-19 Survey

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Help us better understand what you are thinking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

‘PAW Patrol Live!' scheduled for Stormont Vail Events Center postponed

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The "PAW Patrol Live!" show originally scheduled for Sept. 15 and 16 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, has been postponed.

News

Pole knocked down in early Monday crash in west Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
No serious injuries were reported after a silver, four-door Dodge Neon knocked down a wooden power pole early Monday in west Topeka.

News

Riley County man held on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Charles Eugene Connell III, of Ogden, arrested Friday in connection with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday forecast: Hot week ahead with scattered storms Tuesday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hot to begin the week, extremely hot by the weekend

News

It Takes A Village prepares to perform first summer production, “All Girls Dream”

Updated: 7 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Two-vehicle wreck leads to gas line break in central Topeka

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A two-vehicle wreck at 8th and Cambridge in Topeka caused a few minor injuries and a gas line break Sunday afternoon.

News

Korean War Navy Vet gets drive-by parade for 90th birthday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Pio Vargas, a Korean War Navy Veteran, celebrated his 90th birthday with a drive-by parade of friends and family.

News

Father, girlfriend formally charged with murder of 3-yo in Kansas City

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Both Howard J. Jansen III and Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick have been formally charged with murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen.

News

Korean War Navy Vet gets drive-by parade for 90th birthday

Updated: 14 hours ago
Pio Vargas, a Korean War Navy Veteran celebrates his birthday with a drive-by parade with friends and family.