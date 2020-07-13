Advertisement

K-State’s Hubert named to Bednarik Award Watch List

(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert has been named to the watch list for the 26th-annual Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

The Bednarik Award is presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year. Hubert is the first Wildcat to land on the watch list since D.J. Reed in 2017, and the eighth player in school history to be considered for the award.

The Topeka-native and Shawnee Heights High School alum earned First Team All-Big 12 accolades in 2019. He enters his junior season ranked 12th nationally among active players in career sacks per game (0.50) and 13th in career tackles for loss per game (0.91).

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

K-State football back to workouts after COVID-19 forced temporary halt

Updated: moments ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
K-State football is back to workouts after a rise in COVID-19 cases temporarily put them on pause, the athletic department announced Monday.

Sports

NJCAA moves fall sports to spring, delays winter sports start date

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
All close-contact sports will be moved from the fall to the spring semester this year, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday.

Sports

Fourth Royals player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Royals announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for the coronavirus. Gallagher is now the fourth Royals player to test positive for COVID-19.

Sports

JuCo Athletics looking at moving sports to spring

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Presidential Advisory Council for the National Junior College Athletic Association has recommended that a majority of sports be moved to the 2021 spring semester.

Latest News

Sports

K-State, WSU agree to 4-game basketball series

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Wildcats and Shockers will face off in five basketball games over the next four years.

Sports

Silver Lake grad signs with WU track, cross country

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell and Bryan Grabauskas
A Silver Lake senior has signed on with Washburn to run cross country, and track and field.

Sports

K-State’s Michael Beasley signs with Brooklyn Nets

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Former K-State standout forward Michael Beasley will hit the court with the Brooklyn Nets later this month in Orlando.

Sports

Big Ten scraps nonconference football games due to pandemic

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play nonconference games in football and several other sports this fall.

Sports

Sunflower State Games to start Friday with limited events

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Sunflower State Games has canceled thirty of its forty events this year, including all indoor sports.

Sports

Report: Ivy League to cancel fall sports

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Ivy League will not play sports this fall, according to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.