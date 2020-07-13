K-State’s Hubert named to Bednarik Award Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert has been named to the watch list for the 26th-annual Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

The Bednarik Award is presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year. Hubert is the first Wildcat to land on the watch list since D.J. Reed in 2017, and the eighth player in school history to be considered for the award.

The Topeka-native and Shawnee Heights High School alum earned First Team All-Big 12 accolades in 2019. He enters his junior season ranked 12th nationally among active players in career sacks per game (0.50) and 13th in career tackles for loss per game (0.91).

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.