K-State football back to workouts after COVID-19 forced temporary halt

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State football is back to workouts after a rise in COVID-19 cases temporarily put them on pause, the athletic department announced Monday.

The football summer access program includes eight hours of weights, conditioning and film per week.

Men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, and volleyball continue voluntary workouts.

As of Monday afternoon, two student-athletes remain in isolation for active COVID-19.

Since testing began last month, 29 out of 190 student-athletes have tested positive for the virus following polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

