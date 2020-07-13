Advertisement

Governor set to announce fall plan for Kansas schools

Governor Laura Kelly announces 2020 KDOT Cost Share Program recipients
Governor Laura Kelly announces 2020 KDOT Cost Share Program recipients
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly is set to announce her plan for Kansas schools this fall.

She has set a Wednesday afternoon news conference to share details. Wednesday morning, the State Board of Education is set to vote on guidelines for K-through-12 districts.

An initial draft obtained by the Wichita Eagle and Kansas City Star found recommendations including removing spare furniture from classrooms, washing hands every hour, and wearing masks. The Kansas Dept. of Education has stressed the document is meant to serve as guidance for school districts to form their own plans, and will not be mandates.

Kelly was the first governor in the nation to close school buildings amid the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. Districts finished out the year utilizing various online platforms. Several districts have already said they’re developing contingency plans accounting for all in-person classes, all online learning, and a hybrid of in-person and online classes.

