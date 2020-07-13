Funeral services to be held for former Topeka Fire Chief, wife

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services will be held on July 18 for former Topeka Fire Department Chief Ben Neill and his wife, Mary Lou. The couple passed away just hours apart on June 27; Ben was 93 and Mary Lou was 92.

Ben was born in Topeka and attended Seaman Hugh School and Washburn University. He joined the Navy during World War Two and married Mary Lou in 1947. He retired from his position as Topeka Fire Chief in 1979.

Funeral services will be held for the Neills on Saturday, July 18 at Penrose-Gabel Funeral Home in Topeka. The funeral will be recorded and uploaded online for those who cannot attend.

Memorial contributions can be made in the Neills’ name to Helping Hands Humane Society or the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.