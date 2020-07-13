Advertisement

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

The virus has disrupted the supply chain
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If there's a little less jingle in your pocket, there's a reason for that.

The Federal Reserve says there's a coin shortage.

You may have seen signs at stores that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

The pandemic gets the blame.

It’s significantly disrupted the supply chain and the way our coins are circulated.

Coin deposits from financial institutions to the Fed have declined significantly in the past few months.

The U.S. mint says its production of coins has also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees from the coronavirus.

With Federal Reserve coin orders starting to increase as regions reopen, the coin inventory is below its normal levels.

Officials at the Fed say they're working to lessen the effects of the shortage, to minimize supply constraints and maximize production.

The agency is managing how it distributes the coins it does have and is encouraging institutions to only order enough coins to meet consumer demand.

Federal Reserve officials say they’re confident the coin shortage will sort itself out once more of the economy opens and coins go back to being circulated as usual.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. Health Officials say goal is to keep COVID-19 cases under control

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Shawnee County Health Officer Gianfranco Pezzino told county commissioners Monday the seemingly low rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the county does not fully reflect the impact the virus has on area hospitals.

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera saved son before drowning

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

4 charged in Los Angeles death of rising rapper Pop Smoke

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LANDRUM JR.
Prosecutors say two men and two teens have been charged in the death of rising rapper Pop Smoke who was killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February.

News

Shawnee District Court employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Shawnee County District Court Office confirmed that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

K-State football back to workouts after COVID-19 forced temporary halt

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
K-State football is back to workouts after a rise in COVID-19 cases temporarily put them on pause, the athletic department announced Monday.

Latest News

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

Sports

NJCAA moves fall sports to spring, delays winter sports start date

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
All close-contact sports will be moved from the fall to the spring semester this year, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 2 hours ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

News

2 murder cases await Supreme Court order allowing trials

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Two men charged with two separate murder cases in Topeka appeared Monday in hearings, but neither faces a scheduled trial date before jurors to determine their guilt or innocence.

National

Federal judge voids Georgia ‘heartbeat’ abortion restriction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY
A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution.