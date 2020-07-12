Advertisement

Two arrested following chase in Jackson County

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested Saturday following a chase in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:30 p.m. a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle south of US 75 and Banner Avenue near Holton.

They said the driver stopped, then took off as the deputy approached the vehicle heading south.

The chase continued into Jefferson County, where a deputy deployed spikes puncturing the suspect’s front tire.

Shortly after, the Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle left the road crashing through a fence, into a corral and struck a cow.

They said two people in the vehicle, Skye Joe Covers Up, 18, and Santana Kay Noriega, 21, fled on foot.

Noriega was taken into custody immediately and after a search, authorities located and arrested Covers Up around 6:30 p.m.

Both are being held in the Jackson County Jail. Noriega faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony interference with law enforcement and providing alcohol to a minor.

The driver, Covers Up, is held on felony fleeing and eluding an officer, transporting an open container, driving while suspended, no insurance, felony interference with law enforcement, reckless driving and felony criminal damage to property.

