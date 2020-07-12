Advertisement

Sunny with low humidity today

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a very humid day Saturday, it will feel much more comfortable today with much lower humidity levels.

Skies will remain sunny with just a few afternoon clouds. We will remain dry for the remainder of the weekend. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 80s with a light north breeze.

South winds will return Monday, bringing a return to hotter temperatures with highs in the low 90s. The humidity will remain low once again.

Higher humidity will return on Tuesday ahead of a weak cold front that could bring a few showers and storms to the area Tuesday night and Wednesday.

NORTHEAST KANSAS AREA FORECAST

Today: Sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds. Low humidity. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Sunny. High temperatures and in the lower 90s. Winds SE 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

