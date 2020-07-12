Advertisement

SENT Topeka raises money to build transition house for teen moms

SENT Topeka raises money to build transition house for teen moms
SENT Topeka raises money to build transition house for teen moms(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SENT Topeka has a vision to turn an empty lot in the Hi-Crest neighborhood into a transition house for teen moms.

SENT Topeka owns a lot on the corner of SE 36th and Indiana Ave.

Founder, Johnathan Sublet said, “It’s part of our business development wing, which also includes increasing and creating affordable housing in the Hi-Crest community.”

After being approached by Young Lives Coordinator, Deb Jorgensen, Sublet developed a new plan for the property.

“This particular piece of property, we want to donate to the Young Lives ministry,” he continued saying, “They walk beside pregnant teens in our community and work a lot with Highland Park High School and we plan on turning this over, so it can become their first transitional house.”

Topeka’s Young Lives ministry empowers teen moms to make positive choices as well as set and achieve goals.

Sublet said having stable housing is an important part of that journey.

“What happens is sometimes these ladies and moms and dads, they get into a spot where they don’t have stable homes and housing, so that affects all the rest of their lives, the education they get, everything else,” he said.

Building the home is just the first step though.

Sublet said, “We want to get it furnished and we want to see all the technology they need in it, then they can get all their resources here and have different help come in and we want this to be a hub for them.”

To pull it off, Sublet said they need to raise about $250,000.

“We can do this as a community,” he added, “This can be a community win and we can get this done. That’s our overall goal and mission in this is to see our neighborhood rise together and this is important.”

He said the transformation starts from within.

“It starts with me giving out of my own pocket,” Sublet continued saying, “It starts with us reaching out to our friends and neighbors and saying ‘whatever you have, do it.’ It just starts from there. We’re looking for grants yes, but even if the grants don’t come we can’t wait on Superman. We have to be the solution.”

If you’re interested in getting involved or looking to donate to the project visit https://senttopeka.com/

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Burger Stand at College Hill Plans to Close Dining Room

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Burger Stand at College Hill announced on their Facebook Page Sunday they will plan to close its dining rooms Monday, July 13 while it evaluates the current rise in COVID-19.

News

Hutchinson Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley receive pins

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Hutchinson Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley receive pins

News

Members of First Presbyterian Church cleanup Shunga Trail in honor of Dr. Robert Jacoby

Updated: 5 hours ago
Members of First Presbyterian Church cleanup Shunga Trail in honor of Dr. Robert Jacoby

Forecast

Sunny with low humidity today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Latest News

News

Two arrested following chase in Jackson County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Two people were arrested Saturday following a chase in Jackson County.

News

Motorcyclist dead after wreck on Burlingame Rd.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Topeka Police say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash at 37th and Burlingame Rd. in Topeka.

Local

New twist on traditional pinning ceremony for Hutchinson Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley

Updated: 16 hours ago
More than halfway through the practical nursing program, a group of 12 students have made adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HCC Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley

Updated: 16 hours ago
HCC Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley - July 2020 pin pickup

News

Eisenhower Presidential Library holds virtual book club

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene is holding a virtual book club on July 14.

News

KU annual audio sale moves to online fundraisers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
For Your Ears Only, the annual KU audio sale is moving to a series of online fundraisers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.