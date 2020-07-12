New twist on traditional pinning ceremony for Hutchinson Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) -More than halfway through the practical nursing program, a group of 12 students have made adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ten of the 12 students set to graduate in August from Hutchinson Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley, came to the CL Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

“They had to transition from face-to-face classes to online learning, at the end of the program during the COVID-19, so we just think that it needs to be a little bis more special and intimate than just mailing them their pins.” Hutchinson Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley, coordinator, Sandy Pangburns says.

Students in this class have completed school while working full-time, taking a leave of absence to help others in Indiana, and continuing to be an active duty soldier in the US Army.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity, that I don’t think is utilized nearly enough. It’s right there on Fort Riley, it gives all the soldiers within Fort Riley an opportunity to do something outside of what they would do for the Army or even extend their careers a little bit farther.” Hutchinson Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley, student, Staff Sergeant Ronald Smith says.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor Vandeloo planned to help at an Indiana facility for a two week period through her job at Ascension Via Christi, thanks to the support from her instructors and employer she was able to extend her stay.

“I took it as a positive experience because that’s definitely something that I’ll carry with me through my career…it was a LOT….I’m not going to lie it was a lot while I was there.” Hutchinson Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley, student, Taylor Vandeloo says.

Taylor took a two week leave of absence from her classes for the first two weeks in Indiana, and with the help of her instructors she was able to continue her classwork while finishing her time there.

“We were doing evenings, we were doing all days…I mean, they were really awesome during it all.” Taylor says.

“We’re just very proud of them, and want to congratulate them, and tell their families, that we are excited that they helped them through this, because they could not do it without them.” Sandy says.

The students have a few more weeks left in their classes before they officially graduate, but their instructors wanted to give them their pins in person, even though they were unable to have the ceremony with their family and friends in attendance.

The Hutchinson County Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley would like to thank the CL Hoover Opera House and the Hampton Inn of Junction City for helping them with the event.

