Motorcyclist seriously injured in wreck on Burlingame Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash at 37th and Burlingame Rd. in Topeka.

Two people were on the motorcycle, only the driver was injured. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A TPD watch commander says no other vehicles were involved in the wreck. The roadway was temporarily blocked as officers investigated.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.