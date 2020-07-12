Motorcyclist seriously injured in wreck on Burlingame Rd.
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash at 37th and Burlingame Rd. in Topeka.
Two people were on the motorcycle, only the driver was injured. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
A TPD watch commander says no other vehicles were involved in the wreck. The roadway was temporarily blocked as officers investigated.
