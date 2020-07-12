Kansas News Digest

Hello!

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Kansas. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Kansas City Bureau at 800-852-4844 or apkansascity@ap.org.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

AROUND THE STATE:

TRUMP-PRIVATE BORDER WALL

HOUSTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though the wall was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters. The group that raised money online for the wall promoted itself as supporting Trump during a government shutdown that started in December 2018 because Congress wouldn’t fund Trump’s demands for a border wall. Called “We Build the Wall,” the group has raised more than $25 million promoting itself as supporting the president. By Nomaan Merchant. Editors: Note that Kansas U.S. Senate candidate Kris Kobach is the group's general counsel.

IN BRIEF:

POLICE CHASE-COW INJURED — JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. — Two people were arrested after fleeing from officers in northeast Kansas and crashing into a cow and a fence, authorities said.

SPORTS:

None at this hour.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.