It Takes A Village prepares to perform first summer production, “All Girls Dream”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students of It Takes A Village Inc. have been rehearsing for their first show of the year and summer production of “All Girls Dream,” which is a dance adaptation of the movie Dreamgirls.

The organization, It Takes A Village Inc. gives students a way to express themselves through performing arts.

Rehearsals are underway for the summer production of “All Girls Dream,” and with just days away from show time, students of It Takes A Village Inc. have been stepping into action.

“This is a huge show and everybody knows this show,” Show Director and Founder of It Takes A Village Inc., Steven Massey emphasized. “Hopefully the movement that the kids have on stage is going to bring the story alive in a totally different way that’s never been done before.”

Massey says the show is different in many ways, “It is a singing movie per say with a lot of acting, a lot of sets and scenes in the movie”

“This is a lot of dance, each person has about at least six routines that they have to learn, whereas this is a smaller cast about 26, like about 30 people,” Chey’enne James added. “It’s a little bit more stressful but we got it down.”

James is playing one of the lead role of the show,“Effie.”

Due to COVID-19, creating this year’s summer production developed many changes.

“We tried out virtually, we had to send in an audition tape of the video he sent, and we have to wear mask during practice,” one of the dancers, Imani Thompson said.

“I casted the show from the videos, now in practice and rehearsals,” Massey explained. “It’s been more of trying to get to keep their mask on while they’re talking, we have chairs all around the gym. When they’re dancing to bring it down so they can breathe.”

“It has most definitely effected us, we can’t show our face like our personality as much, but I mean it’s okay, we’re going to get around it,” James added.

Massey says students will not perform with mask on stage, but will have them nearby.

“But on stage, they will not have masks on, but as soon as they get off , they have to drop it, pick it back up and go on to their dressing rooms,” he said.

Despite the changes, the show will go on.

“Our dancing for the kids is it allows them to be creative, allows them to use their body as their voice,” Massey said.

“All Girls Dream,” will be performed at the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Saturday, July 18th at 7 PM.

