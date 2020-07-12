Advertisement

It Takes A Village prepares to perform first summer production, “All Girls Dream”

Rehearsals are underway for the summer production of “All Girls Dream,” and with just days away from show time, students of It Takes A Village Inc. have been stepping into action.
Rehearsals are underway for the summer production of “All Girls Dream,” and with just days away from show time, students of It Takes A Village Inc. have been stepping into action.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students of It Takes A Village Inc. have been rehearsing for their first show of the year and summer production of “All Girls Dream,” which is a dance adaptation of the movie Dreamgirls.

The organization, It Takes A Village Inc. gives students a way to express themselves through performing arts.

Rehearsals are underway for the summer production of “All Girls Dream,” and with just days away from show time, students of It Takes A Village Inc. have been stepping into action.

“This is a huge show and everybody knows this show,” Show Director and Founder of It Takes A Village Inc., Steven Massey emphasized. “Hopefully the movement that the kids have on stage is going to bring the story alive in a totally different way that’s never been done before.”

Massey says the show is different in many ways, “It is a singing movie per say with a lot of acting, a lot of sets and scenes in the movie”

“This is a lot of dance, each person has about at least six routines that they have to learn, whereas this is a smaller cast about 26, like about 30 people,” Chey’enne James added. “It’s a little bit more stressful but we got it down.”

James is playing one of the lead role of the show,“Effie.”

Due to COVID-19, creating this year’s summer production developed many changes.

“We tried out virtually, we had to send in an audition tape of the video he sent, and we have to wear mask during practice,” one of the dancers, Imani Thompson said.

“I casted the show from the videos, now in practice and rehearsals,” Massey explained. “It’s been more of trying to get to keep their mask on while they’re talking, we have chairs all around the gym. When they’re dancing to bring it down so they can breathe.”

“It has most definitely effected us, we can’t show our face like our personality as much, but I mean it’s okay, we’re going to get around it,” James added.

Massey says students will not perform with mask on stage, but will have them nearby.

“But on stage, they will not have masks on, but as soon as they get off , they have to drop it, pick it back up and go on to their dressing rooms,” he said.

Despite the changes, the show will go on.

“Our dancing for the kids is it allows them to be creative, allows them to use their body as their voice,” Massey said.

“All Girls Dream,” will be performed at the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Saturday, July 18th at 7 PM.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multiple sailors injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Eleven people have suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

Local

Burger Stand at College Hill Plans to Close Dining Room

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Burger Stand at College Hill announced on their Facebook Page Sunday they will plan to close its dining rooms Monday, July 13 while it evaluates the current rise in COVID-19.

News

Hutchinson Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley receive pins

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Hutchinson Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley receive pins

News

SENT Topeka raises money to build transition house for teen moms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
SENT Topeka has a vision to turn an empty lot in the Hi-Crest neighborhood into a transition house for teen moms.

Latest News

News

Members of First Presbyterian Church cleanup Shunga Trail in honor of Dr. Robert Jacoby

Updated: 8 hours ago
Members of First Presbyterian Church cleanup Shunga Trail in honor of Dr. Robert Jacoby

Forecast

Sunny with low humidity today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

News

Two arrested following chase in Jackson County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Two people were arrested Saturday following a chase in Jackson County.

News

Motorcyclist dead after wreck on Burlingame Rd.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Topeka Police say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash at 37th and Burlingame Rd. in Topeka.

Local

New twist on traditional pinning ceremony for Hutchinson Community College Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley

Updated: 20 hours ago
More than halfway through the practical nursing program, a group of 12 students have made adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HCC Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley

Updated: 20 hours ago
HCC Practical Nursing Program at Fort Riley - July 2020 pin pickup