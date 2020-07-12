Burger Stand at College Hill Plans to Close Dining Room

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burger Stand at College Hill announced on their Facebook Page Sunday they will close the dining room Monday, July 13 while they evaluate the current rise in COVID-19 cases across the region.

The post reads in part, “While we have had no employees contract the virus, we feel that it is in the best interest of our employees and our guests to keep the interior of the restaurants closed to reduce the risk of transmission as much as possible.”

The restaurant will continue offering on-site dining on the patio and continue to offer Curbside/ ToGo Services and face masks will still be required when arriving and for trips to the facilities.

The post continues, “We understand that this may seem like a bummer for some of you, but we assure you that we are monitoring the situation, the state and local restrictions, and we hope to return to dine in once we feel it’s safe for our employees and our guests. We can’t tell you what the Topeka community has meant to us over the years and how you have always supported us. We are asking you all to stick with us during these trying times. We all want to go out and have a meal and a drink at our favorite spots, but we are living in unprecedented times and we are just doing what we feel is right as a group.”

The restaurant encourages anyone who wishes to visit to stay updated with their Facebook page and website for the most up to date hours of operation.

