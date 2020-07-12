Advertisement

Breezy & hot Monday

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We finally had a break from the high humidity levels today, and that will continue as we start the workweek.

Look for a few morning clouds Monday, otherwise we will have plenty of sunshine. South winds will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph during the afternoon. High temperatures will make it to near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will be even hotter with highs likely to reach the low to mid 90s. South winds will bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, so you will notice higher humidity by the time we get to Tuesday.

A weak cold front will eventually move into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday, which will bring scattered showers and storms.

As of now, it looks like the highest chance of storms will be for areas north of I-70. A couple strong storms cannot be ruled out, but the overall threat appears low.

High temperatures will fall back into the mid and upper 80s with the front on Wednesday.

Hotter weather could be in on the way by next weekend with a possibility of our first 100 degree day of the year.

NORTHEAST KANSAS AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Stars and high clouds. Low temperatures in the mid 60s. Wind E/SE 5 mph.

Monday: A few morning clouds, otherwise sunny. Breezy. High temperatures near 90. Wind SE 15-25 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low temperatures in the lower 70s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High temperatures from 90 to 95.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

