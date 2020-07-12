Blind Tiger customers celebrate local business with retro food and drink during 25th anniversary weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Customers at the Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant had the chance to indulge in a retro menu featuring items throughout the years for its 25th Anniversary Weekend.

Chad Gerhardt said the brewery and restaurant is a staple for all kinds of gatherings.

“We come here for everything our family loves to come here and if the kids are having a birthday and we ask where they want to go it’s the Blind Tiger.”Nate Kloos said he is taking the opportunity to support local businesses.”

Restaurants right now are going through a hard time right now so I just wanted to do a take-out order and support our local businesses.”Customers like Mike Krallman want to make the most of what’s available.

”Right now we’re not going to very many places so I want to make it count and go to the best place that I can think of and that’d be the Blind Tiger.”Owner Jay Ives said it’s the ultra-local atmosphere that makes the business work in Topeka.

”It’s locally owned family owned staffed by Topekans brewing great beer and making good food for the Topeka community,” he said. “We’re so local you can’t get any more local.”Ives said aside from the food and drinks, continuing to make customers feel like family is what’ll take the Blind Tiger into the future.

“Caring about our customers making sure that’s the traditional way a local place survives in any size town so we’re just going to keep doing that and making it and keep making that a little better all the time,” he said.

“People call it their third home you have work you have home and you have a third place and the Blind Tiger’s that for a lot of folks.”

