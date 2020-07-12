Advertisement

Multiple sailors injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday, July 12, 2020, in San Diego after an explosion and fire Sunday on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego.
Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday, July 12, 2020, in San Diego after an explosion and fire Sunday on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - At least eleven people have suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

The blaze called in shortly before 9 a.m. on the USS Bonhomme Richard. The cause is under investigation.

Officials don’t immediately know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked.

About 200 sailors and officers were on board. San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

