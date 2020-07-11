Advertisement

World War II Navy Vet gets drive-by parade for 90th birthday

Pio Vargas, the last remaining World War II Navy Veteran in Topeka, celebrates his 90th birthday. (July 11, 2020)
Pio Vargas, the last remaining World War II Navy Veteran in Topeka, celebrates his 90th birthday. (July 11, 2020)(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pio Vargas, the last remaining World War II Navy Veteran in Topeka Chapter, celebrated his 90th birthday with a drive-by parade of friends and family.

He could not celebrate with people because of COVID-19 but his family found a way to give him a birthday surprise.

“It was a great surprise and I really deeply appreciate that,” said Vargas.

Vargas served four years in the Navy during World War II. He said he is very proud to be a veteran.

His family wanted to honor him for his hard work and service.

The chapters of military survivors and the Topeka Fire Department led the way in the parade. Followed by car after car honking and cheering.

“Well I’m sure grateful to God for all the people that came to honor me on my birthday and share this very special day with me. Especially my family members and people who came out,” said Vargas. “I deeply appreciate it and I thank God and I bless them for that.”

Vargas is happy with his day filled with music playing, laughing with friends and smiling with family. Maybe he'll get some more days like it.

"Maybe I live to be 120 like Moses."

His family prepared family surprise party at Gage Park as well.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Couple supports rural medicine with $2 million gift to KU

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A couple’s $2 million gift will support KU’s program in rural medicine.

News

Inspection reports may expose audit firms to litigation

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A KU study finds that inspection reports expose audit firms to litigation.

News

Kansas ranks 13th in states with fewest COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
With states reopening WalletHub has ranked them in order of those with fewest COVID-19 restrictions.

News

African swine fever transmission mitigated by additives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A K-State veterinary researcher has demonstrated how additives help mitigate the risk of African swine fever transmission through feed.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Endocrinology Speicalist

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health announces the addition of Endocrinology Specialist Vidita Divan, M.D.

News

Clifford votes no on Kelly mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Finney County Commissioner and Republican candidate for Congress, Bill Clifford, votes no on Kelly mask mandate.

Coronavirus

Shawnee Co. Baseball Hall of Fame banquet canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame banquet has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

News

Kansans see new free high school diploma program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Working adults can obtain a free online diploma via a new high school diploma program that has been launched.

News

Brown Co. sees yet another scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Brown County area is seeing reports of yet another scam.

News

Supreme Court upholds federal ban on robocalls to cellphones

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a federal ban on robocalls to cellphones.