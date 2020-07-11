Advertisement

Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.
An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.(Heritage Auctions via CNN)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.

A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo's NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions' previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

The Super Mario Bros. copy that sold for a new record was part of a collection of video games from the 1980s and 1990s that sold to various buyers for nearly $700,000, which was well above Heritage Auction’s initial target of about $500,000. Other titles auctioned off included “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!” a 1987 video game based on the former former heavyweight boxing champion, that sold for $50,400.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Former special counsel Robert Mueller sharply defended his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserting that a Trump ally, Roger Stone, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so” despite the president’s decision to commute his prison sentence.

News

Eisenhower Presidential Library holds virtual book club

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene is holding a virtual book club on July 14.

News

KU annual audio sale moves to online fundraisers

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
For Your Ears Only, the annual KU audio sale is moving to a series of online fundraisers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

KU researchers help monitor and evaluate Douglas Co. COVID-19 response

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
University of Kansas researchers join Lawrence-Douglas County Health to monitor and evaluate the county’s COVID-19 response.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny, cooler Sunday with low humidity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Hail up to tennis ball size and damaging wind gusts possible.

News

Several fish adapt to toxic water in the same way says study

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A K-State study suggests several fish adapt to toxic water in the same way.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

News

Kansas ranks in bottom half of states for taxpayer return on investment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas ranks No. 33 for states with the best taxpayer return on investment.

News

Couple supports rural medicine with $2 million gift to KU

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A couple’s $2 million gift will support KU’s program in rural medicine.

News

13 News at Six - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago
13 News at Six