Sunny, cooler Sunday with low humidity

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a few locations were dealing with severe storms Saturday afternoon, the weather will remain quiet for the rest of the weekend.

A few spotty showers and storms cannot be ruled out through sunset this evening, but most places will remain dry.

A cold front will move through the area, bringing much lower humidity on Sunday. It should be a much nicer day with sunshine and a light north breeze.

We will remain dry for the start of the workweek as temperatures warm back into the 90s Monday and Tuesday. Higher humidity will return Tuesday afternoon with a south breeze.

There will be a slight chance of showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak cold front moves into the area. As of now, the rain looks like it will remain hit-and-miss.

NORTHEAST KANSAS AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms possible before 8 PM, otherwise decreasing clouds. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Wind N/NW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind N 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind light and variable.

